Parma and Juventus are all set to take in each other in the Serie A 2020-21 match. Juventus desperately needs to win this game as they are have had six draws so far this season and this is the first time something of this sought has happened to them in 1987. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Juventus is placed on number three of the points table with 24 points. The Bianconeri is has won six games and lost an equal number of matches. Cristiano Ronaldo Looks Dejected After Losing FIFA Men’s Player of the Year Award 2020 to Robert Lewandowski (See Pic).

Parma on the other hand features on number 14 of the points table winning a couple of games. The team has lost four and the remaining games ended with a draw. Arthur Melo is doubtful for the match due to a thigh injury. Nicolussi Caviglia from Parma has also picked up an ACL injury. The Old Lady has won six of their last eight Serie A matches against Parma. One of their matches ended with a draw. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Parma vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Parma vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-2 will be played at the Ennio Tardini Stadium and will begin at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will take place on December 20, 2020 (Sunday).

How to Watch Parma vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Parma vs Juventus on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

