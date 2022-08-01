Indian men's hockey team kick-started their Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) campaign with a terrific victory against Ghana on Sunday. The Men in Blue will now be facing an even more stern opponent, England in their second Pool B match. The highly anticipated encounter between India and England will be played at University of Birmingham ground in Birmingham. It is expected to be a close contest as both the teams have been strong and fierce in their pursuit. Meanwhile, for India vs England hockey match live streaming online and TV telecast you can scroll down. India at CWG 2022 Schedule: Get Indian Men’s Hockey Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST for Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Both the teams played their first pool match of 2022 CWG opposite Ghana and emerged victorious. Manpreet-led Indian hockey team thrashed Ghana by 11-0. India looked dominant from the go and managed to find the net in every quarter of the match. The Men in Blue brilliantly managed to make use of the penalty corners they availed. India were successful in converting six out of 13 penalty corners into goals. On the other hand, England also defeated Ghana by 6-0 in their first pool match of 2022 CWG Birmingham. Ahead of the upcoming match between India and England, both the teams will try hard to continue the winning streak and take themselves closer to the race of getting through the knockouts of the men's hockey at 2022 CWG Birmingham.

When is India vs England, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match? Know Time, Venue and Schedule

The India vs England Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey match is scheduled to take place on August 01, 2022 (Monday) at 08:30 pm IST. The game will be held at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham.

Is India vs England, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Sony Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of the multi-nation competition in India. Fans would be able to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sony Sports SD/HD channels on their TV sets. Sony TEN 3 and Sony Six will likely televise the IND vs GHA Men's Hockey Match in English and regional languages.

Is India vs England, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs ENG Hockey match in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the live action on online platforms.

