Hockey is one of the sports that will be played in the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games which will be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8. Since its debut at the 1988 Kuala Lumpur Games, the sport has been a constant presence at the quadrennial games and this will be hockey's seventh appearance at the Games. It will be hosted at the outdoor pitches at the University of Birmingham from July 29 to August 08. India at CWG 2022 Schedule: Get Indian Women’s Hockey Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST for Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Till now six editions of men's hockey have taken place over the years. India have won 2 silver medals in 2010 and 2014, losing to Australia on both occasions. India have also finished fourth twice in the Games - 1998 and 2018 Commonwealth Games. India, being in pool B will be facing England, Canada, Wales, and Ghana as they start out to start their tournament on July 31st against Ghana. Hockey at CWG 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Commonwealth Games Women’s Hockey Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Indian Men’s Hockey Schedule CWG 2022 Birmingham

Date Match Details Time (IST) 31 July 2022 India vs Ghana 08:30 pm 1 August 2022 England vs India 08:30 pm 3 August 2022 Canada vs India 06:30 pm 4 August 2022 India vs wales 06:30 pm

The 18-member Indian team squad led by midfielder Manpreet Singh, entering the 2022 Birmingham Games will be in high spirits after winning the bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Team India is one of the top contenders in the sport and will be aiming for their first gold in men's hockey.

