KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have weathered the damage India sustained after losing Shubman Gill's wicket during the Day 4 of India vs England first Test 2025 at Leeds and played two great knocks, scoring centuries. Their partnership have put India into a driver's seat from where they can dictate terms. Elated by the development, Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on social media where he lauded the efforts of Pant and Rahul with the caption 'KL Rahul's calm, Rishabh Pant's flair, two special knocks. two proud moments'. Sunil Gavaskar Gestures Rishabh Pant to Perform His 'Flip' Celebration After He Scores Centuries in Both Innings of IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, Star Indian Cricketer Says 'Next Time' (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)