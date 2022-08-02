India will face South Africa in the historic Women's Fours Lawn Bowls final at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 2 (Tuesday). The Indian team beat New Zealand 16-13 in the semifinals of the Women's Fours Event yesterday to mark their names in the history book. Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubetly, Pinki Singh and Nayanmoni Saikia assured India of their first ever medal at Lawn Bowls Event in CWG history. For the first time, India have reached a final at Lawn Bowls category for the first time in their history, thanks to the heroics of the women's Lawn Bowls Team. Rupa Rani-led Indian side would look to create history in Birmingham, wining gold medal at Women's Fours Event. What is Lawn Bowls? How is it Played? Here are Some Quick Facts, Points System and Rules About the Sport
On the other hand, their opponents South Africa would look to grab the top honours which they missed out on in the last edition of CWG. In 2018 Gold Coast Event, the Proteas settled for silver medal after losing in the final. They are the dark horses in this event as they are the top-seeded side in the Commonwealth Games 2022. In 2014, South Africa won gold medal at Commonwealth Games. They would aim to repeat that result again here at Women's Fours Lawn Bowls Event in Birmingham.
