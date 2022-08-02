India will face South Africa in the historic Women's Fours Lawn Bowls final at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 2 (Tuesday). The Indian team beat New Zealand 16-13 in the semifinals of the Women's Fours Event yesterday to mark their names in the history book. Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubetly, Pinki Singh and Nayanmoni Saikia assured India of their first ever medal at Lawn Bowls Event in CWG history. For the first time, India have reached a final at Lawn Bowls category for the first time in their history, thanks to the heroics of the women's Lawn Bowls Team. Rupa Rani-led Indian side would look to create history in Birmingham, wining gold medal at Women's Fours Event. What is Lawn Bowls? How is it Played? Here are Some Quick Facts, Points System and Rules About the Sport On the other hand, their opponents South Africa would look to grab the top honours which they missed out on in the last edition of CWG. In 2018 Gold Coast Event, the Proteas settled for silver medal after losing in the final. They are the dark horses in this event as they are the top-seeded side in the Commonwealth Games 2022. In 2014, South Africa won gold medal at Commonwealth Games. They would aim to repeat that result again here at Women's Fours Lawn Bowls Event in Birmingham.

India Squad: Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh and Nayanmoni Saikia

South Africa Squad: Johanna Snyman, Thabelo Muvhango, Bridget Calitz, Esme Kruger, Johanna Snyman

When is India vs South Africa, Women's Fours Lawn Bowls Final, CWG 2022? Know Date and Time

The India vs South Africa Women's Fours Lawn Bowls Final will be played in Birmingham on August 2 (Tuesday) at 4:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa, Women's Fours Lawn Bowls Final, CWG 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports channels and DD Sports would provide the live telecast of India vs South Africa Lawn Bowls match in India.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs South Africa, Women's Fours Lawn Bowls Final, CWG 2022?

SonyLIV would provide the online live streaming of the Women's Fours Lawn Bowls event in India. Jio users can also watch the match for free on JioTV.

