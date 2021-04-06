Sports indeed play a vital role in our lives as it provides physical fitness and mental peace. From enhancing personalities to making the organs alert and heart stronger, there are indefinite perks of playing sports, and every individual must include it in their daily curriculum. Making people understand the significance of sporting activities, UNESCO came up with the idea of dedicating a day to celebrate sports and its importance. The International Day of Sport and Development and Peace (IDSDP) is observed on April 6 every year to encourage people to indulge in sporting activities. UNESCO also believes the ideals of sports like fair play and team spirit go a long way in uplifting society. Sachin Tendulkar Highlights Importance of Sports, Urges India to Become Healthier and Fitter.

Date & History

As mentioned above, the iconic day is celebrated on April 6 annually. The day came into effect after UNESCO’s resolution was passed at the UN General Assembly in August 2013. Hence, the year 2021 observes the eighth International Day of Sport and Development and Peace. In their resolution 67/296, UNESCO gave a call out to governments, sporting bodies, civil society, private sector and NGOs to come under one platform and observe and raise awareness about the importance of sports.

The classroom program is an integral part of the celebrations, and it is here that students in the young age group are taught why it is important to take part in at least one sport. With the COVID-19 pandemic enforcing lockdowns at several places globally, those programs won’t be the same. Nevertheless, the UN and its various arms are promoting the celebration of the sports day digitally this year.

Significance

As mentioned above, sports bring plenty of advantages in an individual’s life. Hence, the day encourages the audience to engage in some sporting activities regularly. Moreover, staying fit is the need of the hour in this time of uncertainty and social distancing, and there aren’t many better ways to stay fit than sports. Physical activity improves mental health, avoids negative thoughts, lowers stress and depression, and strengthens the immune system.

Sports certainly has massive potential to shape the lives of millions of individuals. The faster the countries realise their importance, the greater will be the development of humankind.

