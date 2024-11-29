Noida, November 28: In a well-fought contest, the Jaipur Pink Panthers and the UP Yoddhas matched each other raid-for-raid and tackle-for-tackle for the majority of the match before the latter emerged 33-29 winners in a Season 11 clash in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Noida Indoor Stadium here on Thursday evening. PKL 2024: Flawless Haryana Steelers Remain On Top With Big Win Against Puneri Paltan.

The well-contested game finished with the UP Yoddhas clinching victory in the final minute. For the UP Yoddhas, Bhavani Rajput top scored with eight points, while Gagan Gowda got six and Sumit picked up a Hi-5, as they exacted revenge for the defeat against Jaipur Pink Panthers earlier in the season.

It was a cautious start from both sides, who were keen on not conceding ground early on. Arjun Deshwal and Ankush Rathee helped the Jaipur Pink Panthers pick up a slender early lead, but soon after the UP Yoddhas fought back and got their noses out in front.

The contest ebbed and flowed as the teams exchanged blows regularly. Gagan Gowda got his act going as well, as the UP Yoddhas held onto a slender lead for a while. Mid-way through the first half, Arjun Deshwal and co were playing catch up, and Bhavani Rajput’s multi-point raid gave the UP Yoddhas some breathing space.

A little later the UP Yoddhas landed an All Out on the Jaipur Pink Panthers and extended the lead to a six-point one. Neeraj Narwal and Ankush Rathee reduced the deficit for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, but the UP Yoddhas remained in the box seat.

In the final couple of minutes of the first half, Arjun Deshwal upped the ante and the defence stepped in as Lucky Sharma’s tackle led to an All Out on the UP Yoddhas. This brought the Jaipur Pink Panthers on level terms with UP Yoddhas. And on the stroke of half-time, the Jaipur Pink Panthers got their noses out in front, as the teams went into the half-time break with the score 20-19.

The second half saw both teams stay close to each other, and neither could pull away with the lead, which exchanged hands a couple of times in the first few minutes. Gagan Gowda was leading the charge for the UP Yoddhas, and had good support from Bhavani Rajput and Sumit, as the UP Yoddhas went into the final ten minutes of the game with a one-point lead to their name.

As the half wore on, the UP Yoddhas managed to keep Arjun Deshwal quiet and were holding onto the one-point lead. With three minutes to go, the UP Yoddhas had moved into a three-point lead. Sumit had also completed his Hi-5 and the UP Yoddhas defence was also putting on a good show. PKL 2024: Ashu Malik Shines As Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC Play Out Thrilling Tie.

In the final minute, the Jaipur Pink Panthers pulled it back when they landed a superb tackle on a Do-or-Die raid. After which Shrikant Jadhav stole a quick raid, and suddenly the UP Yoddhas had their lead cut down to one point. Nonetheless, the UP Yoddhas held their nerve and came away with a four-point win.

