Khabib Nurmagomedov who recently announced retirement from MMA after his main event title bout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 has revealed his plans for future. The Eagle is working hard these days to make MMA part of Olympic 2028 in Los Angeles. Khabib made the revelation in a press conference on Dec 1, 2020, at Uzbekistan. Khabib finished his career with 29-0 record as he defeated Justin Gaethje by submission in the second round. He is the current title holder for UFC Lightweight Championship. Khabib Nurmagomedov to Come Out of Retirement? UFC President Dana White to Meet The Eagle For His Future in MMA.

Khabib Nurmagomedov after the main event fight at UFC 254 main event in Abu Dhabi shocked the universe by saying he will no longer continue to fight. This is because he had promised his mother that after UFC 254 fight against Gaethje he will not be part of MMA. Also, The Eagle doesn't wish to continue further without the presence of his father Abdulmanap who expired this year due to coronavirus. Khabib, however, has plans to move MMA to the next level and make it a part of Olympic 2028 as 2024 seems to be difficult as of now. Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Motivational Throwback Training Video Post Knee Surgery From The Year 2015.

Shortly after Khabib purchased MMA promotion Gorilla Fighting Championship, which he renamed Eagle Fighting Championship, The Eagle has set his sights on further legitimizing the sport. In the recent press conference at Uzbekistan, Khabib said that the inclusion of MMA in the Olympics is one of his main tasks for the next couple of years. Regarding this, he will soon meet the Olympic committee president.

The only challenge MMA will have to enter Olympic is the cruelty of this game and considering it as a violent sport, it won't be an easy task, Khabib also stated this in his recent press conference. However, The Eagle feels that if MMA becomes part of Olympic it will be in par with sports like football and also the fighters will get a great platform to grow.

