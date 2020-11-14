Khabib Nurmagomedov recently announced retirement at UFC 254 main event on October 24, 2020, at Abu Dhabi. This news indeed came as a shocker to the UFC universe as Khabib has a well-known name in the lightweight division. Recently, The Eagle recently posted his motivational throwback training video from the year 2015 post his knee surgery. This video will indeed inspire youth to push themselves beyond their limit to reach their goal in life. In the below article, we will check out this amazing training video shared by The Eagle on social media where he says only hunger pushes people. Conor McGregor Describes Khabib Nurmagomedov as ‘The Current Best’ While Answering Fans on Twitter During #AskNotorious Session.

Khabib Nurmagomedov fought his last match against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 main event where he successfully defended his Undisputed Lightweight Championship. After the match, The Eagle told at the Octagon that he can't continue to fight without the presence of his father. As Khabib's father Abdulmanap expired this year due to the complications by the coronavirus. Khabib also added that he promised his mother that his fight against Gaethje would be his last and now he wants to keep his words. Islam Makhachev UFC Fighter from Dagestan: Know All About MMA Artist and Khabib Nurmagomedov's Best Friend.

Khabib Shares Throwback Training Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

Khabib Nurmagomedov finished his career with an undefeated streak of 29-0. The Eagle defeated Justin Gaethje in the 2nd round 1 min 24 seconds by triangular lock submission. Khabib's absence will definitely have an impact on UFC viewership, as The Eagle has been into classic matches, the one against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 will always be remembered as it drew a record viewership. Khabib Nurmagomedov is now trying to give a push to his childhood friend Islam Makhachev who has a record of 18-1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2020 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).