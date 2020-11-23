Khabib Nurmagomedov announced retirement at UFC 254 main event where he defended his undisputed lightweight champion against Justin Gaethje. The Eagle after earning a massive submission victory in the second round said in the octagon that he has decided not to continue further in UFC without his father Abdulmanap. The Eagle's father died earlier this year due to the coronavirus. Khabib's retirement news shocked the MMA world as he is a great fighter and has provided fans with lots of good matches. UFC president Dana White will meet Khabib Nurmagomedov soon to sort out his future in UFC as per reports. Khabib Nurmagomedov to Make a Comeback? Trainer Javier Mendez Reveals Fighter’s Late Father’s Dream.

Khabib Nurmagomedov after his match against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 said that he has promised his mother that this would be his last fight. Meanwhile, Khabib is clear of not continuing further, however, his manager Ali Abdelaziz has hinted on multiple occasions that his client isn't done yet. As per MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter, Dana White will meet Khabib soon to discuss his future in MMA. Conor McGregor Describes Khabib Nurmagomedov as ‘The Current Best’ While Answering Fans on Twitter During #AskNotorious Session.

In the lightweight segment, we recently saw Khabib's childhood friend Islam Makhachev unable to turn up for UFC Vegas 14 main event against Rafael dos Anjos due to an injury. RDA defeated Paul Felder in the main event at UFC Vegas 14. If Khabib returns he can take up his career tally to 30-0. On the contrary, if The Eagle sticks to his decision lightweight division could be left without a titleholder soon. Islam Makhachev Wishes to Fight Rafael dos Anjos Soon, MMA Fighter from Dagestan Says ‘Let’s Finish Our Business’ After RDA Defeats Paul Felder at UFC Vegas 14.

Dana White to Meet Khabib Nurmagomedov Soon

Dana White says that he will be meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov sometime soon. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 22, 2020

As of now four of the 155-pound division's top contenders have been booked in upcoming matches. Dustin Poirier is set to face Conor McGregor at UFC 257 in January, while Tony Ferguson will meet Charles Oliveira at UFC 256 in December. Now only time will tell whether Khabib Nurmagomedov will be back for his lightweight title defence or not.

