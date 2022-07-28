Kuldeep Singh, aka Deep Dhaliwal, a junior-level national boxer was found dead earlier today, July 28 in a field in Punjab Bhatinda District. According to police report, the 22-year-old died due to 'drug overdose'. A syringe was found near the dead body of the national boxing champion. The local police has launched an investigation regarding the possibility of his death. The young boxer is one of the renowned names in the national junior boxing field as he won five medals in the Junior level category. Kuldeep aka Deep has also won two gold medals in the national boxing events in India. The emerging talent is also due to participate in the upcoming national boxing event in 2023.

The police officials and eyewitnesses found Kuldeep's dead body in the middle of a field in the Bhatinda district. It is believed that the boxer consumed too much drugs. As a result, he collapsed on the field. His family however have denied the claims saying that their son was not on drugs. Police are investigating the incident and trying to find all the possible clues related to the young boxer's death.