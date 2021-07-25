Manika Batra’s issues with the coaching team have been evident during her games at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 but despite that, the Indian table tennis star was able to overcome a tough challenge from higher-ranked Ukraine’s Margaryta Pesotska in the second round and advance to the next stage, winning four of the final five sets despite trailing 2-0 in the match. Manika Batra Advances To Next Round in Tokyo Olympics 2020 After Win Over Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska.

In Manika Batra’s opening match at Tokyo 2020 against 94th ranked Great Britain’s Tin-Tin Ho on Day 1, there was no one in the coach’s corner as her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape was controversially cleared to travel to Tokyo but wasn’t allowed to stay at the Games Village with the national team.

Soumyadeep Roy is the national coach with the team at Tokyo for the Games and it was reported that the table tennis star refused to take his advice during her opening round match as her personal coach was not granted on-court access. Roy was seen in the corner during Manika Batra and Sharat Kamal’s round of 16 loss earlier on Day 1.

Manika Batra’s personal coach was given a ‘P’ (personal) category Games accreditation, which does not allow him venue access and can only visit her during pre-game training sessions. The 26-year-old had asked for Sanmay Paranjape's qualification t be upgraded to accompany her during her games but was denied.

‘After her request for on-court access for her personal coach was denied, she refused to be coached by our national coach. I had to intervene in the matter but she also to take Roy's advice during the match’ team leader and TTFI advisor MP Singh told PTI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2021 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).