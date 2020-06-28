Indian Paralympic athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu will celebrate his 25th birthday today (June 28, 2020). Thangavelu represented India at the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games in Rio and won a gold medal in the men’s high jump T-42 category. With this win, he became India first gold medalist at the Paralympic games since 2004. So as Thangavelu turns 25, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Born in Periavadagampatti village in Salem district of Tamil Nadu, Mariyappan is one of six children (four brothers and a sister). He was interested in sport from a very young age and he first took part in a competitive event at the age of 14, where he finished second. Mariyappan currently trains under Mr.Satyanarayana, who took him under his wings after watching the Tamil-Badu born athlete’s performance at the 2013 Indian national para-athletics championships.

Lesser-Known Facts About Mariyappan Thangavelu

Mariyappan Thangavelu was born in Periavadagampatti village, Salem district, Tamil Nadu

As a young kid, Mariyappan enjoyed playing volleyball

Mariyappan was encouraged to take on High Jumping by his school's physical education teacher

At 2016 Paralympics in Rio, Mariyappan won a gold medal in men’s high jump T-42 category with a leap of 1.89 m

At 2019 World Para Athletics Championships, Mariyappan bagged the bronze medal with a jump of 1.80 m

In 2017, Mariyappan was awarded Padma Shri and Arjuna Award

A biopic based on Mariyappan’s life is in process and is directed by Aishwaryaa Dhanush

