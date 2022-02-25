After months of intense competition, it has finally come down to this. Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi would battle it out in the final of the competition. The match would be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). With three titles in the bag, Patna Pirates would count on their previous experience of competing in summit clashes to try and win this one. But Dabang Delhi have been a very consistent team in the past two seasons, playing their second consecutive final and one thing's for sure, this clash would be a very exciting one between two evenly matched sides. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season

While Patna Pirates finished top of the table, Dabang Delhi are the only team who beat them twice this season. This match has all the makings of a rollicking encounter. For Patna, defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh would be one of the players to watch out for alongside raider Guman Singh. Delhi would meanwhile rely on the experience of Manjeet Chillar and raider Naveen Kumar. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this match.

Where To Watch Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi, Semi-Final 2, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi, Semi-Final 2, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi, Semi-Final 2, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi, Semi-Final 2, live online streaming.

