Mumbai, August 6: Pro Kabaddi League season 7 champions Bengal Warriorz will aim to return to the PKL Season 12 Playoffs after four consecutive editions of league stage exits. Ahead of Season 12, the Warriorz parted ways with former head coach Prashant Surve after finishing 10th last season with just five wins in 22 matches. They appointed former India international and gold medal-winning coach Naveen Kumar, who led Telugu Titans as head coach in Season 5, as their new head coach, with Praveen Malik as assistant coach for the upcoming season. PKL 2025 Schedule: Telugu Titans Face Tamil Thalaivas in Season 12 Opener on August 29, Tournament To Be Held Across Vizag, Jaipur, Delhi and Chennai (See Full List of Fixtures).

The Warriorz were busy at the PKL Season 12 player auction as they revamped their squad following a few underwhelming campaigns. Here’s a closer look at the team’s strengths and weaknesses ahead of the new PKL season.

Strengths

The biggest strength of the Warriorz is likely to be their raiding unit in the Pro Kabaddi Season 12. They bolstered their attack by roping in PKL Season 11’s standout raider Devank Dalal for a whopping INR 2.205 crore at the Season 12 player auction.

Iranian raider Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah, along with Indian raiders Sushil Kambrekar, Vishwas S, Manprit, Punit Kumar, and Rachit Kumar, will be among the key options in the Warriorz’ attack as they look to make their mark in the upcoming season. The Warriorz have also brought back Korean star raider Jang Kun Lee, the Scorpion Kick King, and acquired Himanshu at the auction to further bolster their raiding unit.

Weaknesses

As far as weaknesses are concerned, the inexperienced defenders could potentially hurt the Warriorz in Season 12. While the Warriorz exercised their Final Bid Match (FBM) options at the auction to retain their star defenders Nitesh Kumar and Mayur Jagannath Kadam for one season each, the PKL Season 7 winners seem to have an inexperienced defensive unit on paper.

Additionally, the Warriorz are also short of all-rounders in their PKL Season 12 squad. Shivansh Thakur and the debutant Moolchandra Singh are the two all-rounders in the squad on paper for the forthcoming campaign. PKL 2025: Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 To Kickstart From August 29.

Opportunities

The Warriorz have plenty of young talents who will look to impress in the Pro Kabaddi Season 12. After a breakthrough season, Devank will aim to continue his dominance on the mat in the Pro Kabaddi. The young raider earlier took the league by storm as he accumulated 301 raid points in 25 matches in Season 11. Alongside him is Sushil Kambrekar, who showed immense potential last season but had to leave mid-season due to an injury. He’ll be looking to redeem himself this time around.

The likes of Yash Malik (left corner), Manjeet (left cover), Deep Kumar (right cover), Amandeep (right corner), Ankit, Sandeep (right corner), Harander (right corner), Parteek (left cover) and Ashish (left corner) are some of the skilful defenders who will work alongside the experienced duo of Nitesh Kumar and Mayur Kadam.

Threats

As mentioned earlier, the lack of experienced defenders and quality all-rounders could hamper the team’s chances of securing a playoff berth in Pro Kabaddi Season 12. Considering the balance of the squad, the Warriorz could be heavily reliant on the likes of Devank, which might pose a challenge for the franchise. Moreover, if Devank becomes unavailable for any unforeseen reason, it could significantly impact the Warriorz’ chances of making the playoffs in PKL Season 12.

