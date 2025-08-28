The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 edition will begin on August 29. Season 12 of PKL will kick off on National Sports Day. Many icons from Indian sports will come together to celebrate the Indian sporting heritage. Among these, rising sensation and Rajasthan Royals star cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made headlines, who will launch the PKL 2025 tournament. Vaibhav will grace the occasion with some of the legendary sporting figures. In India, National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Meanwhile, the PKL 2025 edition will see new competitive formats. For the first time, all matches will see a result, with tiebreakers deciding drawn games even during the league stage. Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About PKL Season 12.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Launch PKL Season 12

This National Sports Day, GEN BOLD star #VaibhavSooryavanshi will be in attendance at the launch of #PKL12! 👏 Don't miss the LIVE action as he gets ready to witness the AGGRESSION unfold on the Kabaddi mat! 🔥#ProKabaddi opening ceremony 👉 FRI, 29th AUG, 7:30 PM pic.twitter.com/Wfh2cQsgFb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 28, 2025

