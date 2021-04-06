‘Social media Influencer'- how many times does an individual come across this term every day? Probably more than what is anticipated. Have they ever thought about what makes the person an influencer? Young people these days have been doing a lot of things- beginning from AI engineering to Kinesiotherapists, they have done it all. You can even visit a Doctor of Osteopathy who specialise in athletic injuries! Most of the time, the young individuals have already emerged as an influencer before even realising it. It is indeed true that this generation is into some innovative industries, and they seem to enjoy it! The sports world is not an exception, they have established themselves in this field too. Cameron Mercadel is one such significant individual who has emerged as one of the best basketball players in the US, playing with a steady yet strong pace to the top. People look for bold aspects and a personality brimming with talent, it not only inspires them but also makes them wonder in awe. His passion to play the game is enough to grab the attention of many.

Cameron Mercadel has always been very enthusiastic about basketball. To be honest, it comes from his parents since they themselves were incredible basketball players back in their time. In fact, his father was the very first coach who inspired Cameron to play basketball. He is responsible for teaching him all about life as well as basketball, beginning from playing to excelling in game and the way if life. Cameron Mercadel is a dedicated learner, never backing down and taking every challenge head first, going around things was never an option for him. Soon enough, with the guidance of his personal coach as well as other renowned trainers, this Californian young man developed a skill that makes him stand out of the crowd. Nothing comes easy, everything requires time, commitment and effort. Hence, he decided to train at least 4 hours a day, extending the time period provided the opportunity. Here, less is not more.

With time, Cameron Mercadel has managed to learn all that he possibly could about playing Basketball, he owes it to all those coaches and years of training. Over time, he has improved a lot, developing more stamina with each passing day. There are three major things to playing basketball- a strong sense of awareness, stamina and the desire to get better. It is more than just putting the ball in the ring, it’s a way of life for him now. He never trains to be a good player only, he prepares to win.

Currently, he is known to have been featured in a document series that focuses on young athletes with a lot of potential. This is all owing to his dedication in playing basketball. It has more than half a million views over YouTube. Moreover, Cameron Mercadel is also an emninent member of the high school varsity team. Being on screen isn’t very unfamiliar, since he has appeared in a number of episodes, 'No Days Off Episodes' of Whistle Sports being one of them. Jason Malone, the President of Playmaker Network, had once compliment Cameron on his wonderful game tactics. Apparently, his passion for the game was too strongly held for the President to look over.

Cameron Mercadel is responsible for influencing lots of other younger players, even his very own teammates, into making them believe that everything is possible with a positive mentality. Just like he has learned from his very own father about the way of life, Cameron hopes to inspire others in a similar manner into having faith in their dreams. Nothing is impossible and no situation is too difficult to handle, keeping a positive outlook is equally important. It has been a long time for Cameron now, since the pandemic had taken a toll on every possible thing. However, he can’t wait to be out there, playing again.

Right now, there is one thing Cameron Mercadel is excited about- his upcoming show on YouTube 'A Shot At The Champ'. Stay tuned to find out!