Ravi Kumar Dahiya made his way into the finals of the 57kg Men's Freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. During the semifinals game against Nurislam Sanayev, he was bitten on his arm by the Kazakistani wrestler. This did not go down well with Sehwag and he lashed out at Nurislam Sanayev for his act. The former Indian cricketer took to social media and lashed out at Sanayev. Ravi Kumar Dahiya Assures Silver for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Will Face Zavur Uguev in Finals.

Check out the tweet below:

How unfair is this , couldn’t hit our #RaviDahiya ‘s spirit, so bit his hand. Disgraceful Kazakh looser Nurislam Sanayev. Ghazab Ravi , bahut seena chaunda kiya aapne #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/KAVn1Akj7F — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 4, 2021

