Two industries that go like hand in glove are cricket and entertainment, bringing the best of both worlds together. Of late, T10 cricket is on the rise, with several leagues popping up, including the Cricket League T10 (CLT10). The CLT10 2025 will be the first edition of the league, which will see several high-profile team owners like RJ Mahvash, who has been a hot topic due to rumours of a dating India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up on His Dating Rumours With RJ Mahvash, Slam Fans for Calling Her ‘Housebreaker’ (Watch Video).

The CLT10 is a three-day tennis ball cricket tournament, which has eight teams participating, including RJ Mahvash's Supreme Strikers. Mahvash's Punjab Kings connections flow over to CLT10 as well, with the franchise buying former Australia player Shaun Marsh, who featured for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL with massive success. In 71 IPL matches, Marsh has amassed 2477 runs for Punjab Kings, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, between 2008 and 2017.

RJ Mahvash Owns Supreme Strikers

The player auction for CLT10 took place over the weekend, with Jignesh Patel being the highest-bid player worth INR 12.25 crores, purchased by Mighty Mavericks.

The CLT10 2025 will take place between August 22 and August 24, with former international cricketers like Marsh, Dwayne Smith, Parthiv Patel, Ross Taylor, Carlos Brathwaite, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Dan Christan, and Thiara Perera participating, adding value to the new tennis ball cricket league.

