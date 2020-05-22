Robin Uthappa Urges BCCI to Allow Indian Players to Participate in Foreign T20 Leagues

Robin Uthappa and Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credits: Instagram/IANS)

Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa becomes the latest cricketer from the country to urge BCCI to allow Indian players to play in foreign T20 leagues. Earlier, former national team players, Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina argued that non-contracted players should be allowed to participate in overseas Twenty-20 tournaments around the world. However, the plea was shut down as an official from the governing body claimed that the idea behind it is to keep the players ‘exclusive’. Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan Want BCCI to Allow Indian Players to Participate in Foreign T20 Leagues.

‘Please let us go, honest to God,’ Robin Uthappa told BBC. ‘It does hurt when we're not allowed to go and play ... It would be so nice if we could go and play at least a couple of others because as a student of the game you want to learn and grow as much as you can.’ He added. Exclusivity is key: BCCI Official on Indians Playing T20 Leagues.

Robin Uthappa has been nothing short of sensational in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, winning the coveted trophy in 2014 with Kolkata Knight Riders. The Karnatak-born batsman has also represented India in the shortest format, scoring 249 runs in 13 matches.

Where male players from the country are not allowed to partake in foreign leagues, female players such as Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have made their mark overseas. Both of them have played in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia and the Kia Super League in England.

However, Uthappa believes that new BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will surely pave a way for them to move forward. ‘Ganguly is a very progressive thinking human being, someone who has always looked to take India to the next level. He actually laid the foundation for where India cricket is now, we’re hoping that he will look at this at some point’ said the 34-year-old.