Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar turned 23 years old on October 13, 2020 (Tuesday). To celebrate her birthday, the Master blaster’s daughter shared a picture on her official social media account. In the post, Sara Tendulkar could be seen sitting with a pair of balloons, spelling out the number 23. Scroll down below to check the post. Sachin Tendulkar Savours Beetroot Kebab Made by Daughter Sara to Beat Lockdown Blues at Home.

Sara Tendulkar was born on October 13, 1997, and she was named after Sahara Cup which was won by India in the same year. It was Sachin Tendulkar's first major trophy as captain of the Indian national cricket team. The tournament was played in Canda with India humbling Pakistan 4-1 in the five-match series. Having won his first major ODI silverware as the skipper of his country, Sachin Tendulkar decided to name his daughter Sara. Sara Tendulkar's Love Reaction to Shubman Gill’s Fielding Effort During MI vs KKR Sparks Dating Rumours, Check Out Her Insta Story.

View this post on Instagram 23🕺🏻 A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar) on Oct 13, 2020 at 3:22am PDT

Over the years, the Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar has successfully managed to keep his family, especially kids (Sara and Arjun) away from the media, and it is through social media, we get glimpses of their life. Sara Tendulkar has graduated in medicine from City University in London.

Speaking of Sachin Tendulkar, the Master Blaster in previous years has served as a mentor for Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians, however this year, he hasn’t travelled with the squad to UAE, where the cash-rich is being played. MI currently are at the top of the team standings at the halfway mark.

