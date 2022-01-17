Monaco, Jan 17: Former Formula 1 drivers' champion Sebastian Vettel is readying for his second season at Aston Martin and is expecting a better season in 2022. But the four-time champion admitted that his first season with the Silverstone-based squad wasn't ideal when it came to results, as he hopes for more this year.

Vettel joined Aston Martin from Ferrari for the 2021 season. And while he managed a podium in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and finished P2 in the Hungarian GP - before being disqualified for a fuel irregularity -- Vettel would score just 43 points overall to finish 12th in the standings last year, according to a report in www.formula1.com. Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Advances to Second Round With Straight Sets Victory Over Marcos Giron.

Asked if the last campaign was what he "signed up for" with Aston Martin, Vettel replied: "Yes and no. I think the team's great; I really enjoy working with the team, and I think it's been a big change obviously.

"But no in terms of the results, obviously. The whole team and myself, we were hoping for more. I think we got hurt quite badly by the regulation changes as the team had a great car [in 2020] but not [in 2021], so we did what we could," he was quoted as saying by the website.

As a consolation, however, the German racer also received the Overtake Award in 2021 and added: "It's been a long year, lots of overtakes. Obviously, we had some qualifying sessions that didn't go our way and had to make our way up in the race, sometimes more [successfully] than other times.

"I did enjoy it. The midfield was very tight, and obviously fighting with Fernando [Alonso] is special. It's been quite a whi'e that we've been fighting and some memories came back, and the last time we properly had a fight was for the championship. It was good fun but obviously, we are aiming to be a bit further up the grid next year and challenging for… bigger trophies," said Vettel.

Aston Martin will reveal their 2022 challenger on February 10 and hope to work their way back to the top of the midfield and beyond -- with a long-term goal of challenging for titles, with owner Lawrence Stroll having invested heavily into his team's infrastructure.

"There have been some up and downs but obviously high hopes for [2022] with the new car, new regulations, and the team growing and hopefully getting stronger," Vettel was quoted as saying on Sunday.

The squad formerly known as Racing Point and Force India announced long-serving team boss Otmar Szafnauer's departure from the team in January, with ex-BMW Motorsport boss Mike Krack brought in to replace him -- Krack having worked with Vettel at BMW Sauber back when the German was the team's test driver.

