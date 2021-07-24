Tokyo [Japan], July 24 (ANI): India's ace table tennis star Manika Batra cruised past Briitain's Tin-Tin Ho for the next round in women's singles event here at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym -- Table 1 on Saturday. Manika wasted no time and won the match in four straight games 11-7, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9 in exactly 30 minutes. She never seemed fazed by Tin-Tin Ho during the whole match. The big forehand of experienced Manika never gave Tin-Tin Ho a chance in the match to stage a come-back.

This win by Manika will come as a morale booster after she along with Achanta Sharath Kamal failed to qualify for the next round in the mixed doubles event after suffering a heavy 0-4 defeat against the Chinese Taipei team of Yun Ju Lin and Cheng I Ching. Lin and Cheng of the Chinese Taipei annihilated the Indian duo in just 24 minutes in the best of seven games contest. (ANI)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2021 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).