Stirling Moss, British Motorsports Legend, Dies at 90

Sir Stirling Moss. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

London, April 12: British motorsports great Sir Stirling Moss has died at the age of 90 following a long illness. Moss spent 134 days in the hospital after suffering chest infection while on holiday in Singapore, according to BBC Sport. Considered one of the greatest of all time in Formula 1 and motorsports in general, Moss won 16 of the 61 races he competed in between 1951 and 1961 in F1.

He is the first British driver to win a home Grand Prix Aat the British Grand Prix when it was held in Aintree in 1955. Notably, Moss never won the Formula 1 driver's Championship and is regarded as the greatest to have never done so. Niki Lauda, Former Austrian Formula One Driver and 3 Times F1 World Champion Dies at the Age of 70, McLaren Pays Tribute.

However, between 1955 and 1961, he was championship runner-up on four occasions and third three times. Moss also found success in motorsports outside of Formula 1 and raked up a total of 212 victories in all competitions.

In 1955, he set a new course record around Mille Miglia, a 1,000-mile rally around Italy. He retired from motorsports in 1962 when an accident in Goodwood left him paralysed. Moss also spent a number of years as a broadcaster and commentator. He retired from public life in January 2018 due to ongoing health issues. He is survived by his third wife Susie.