In a move that could change the paradigm of sports in the USA, the University of Pennsylvania have agreed to ban transgender athletes from competing in women's sports or being part of women's teams after agreeing to a deal with the US administration under President Donald Trump, which could see swimmer Lia Thomas lose all her titles and records. World Boxing Apologies To Olympic Gold Medallist Imane Khelif For Naming Algerian Boxer In Sex Test Policy.

Thomas, 26, became the first trans athlete to win the highest US national college title in March 2022 during an Ivy League meet, after joining the UPenn women's swimming team for the 2021-22 season after fulfilling NCAA requirements. Thomas publicly came out as trans in 2018, but featured for the men's swimming team during the 2019-20 season.

Thomas shattered almost every school swimming record since moving to the women's swim team in 2022, which has seen a lot of backlash from her peers and fellow female participants. Olympic Gold Medallist Boxer Imane Khelif's Biological Sex As 'Male', Leaked Indian Laboratory Documents Reveal: Report.

However, with the Trump administration opening a federal investigation over Thomas' inclusion over violation of Title IX, UPenn gave in to the pressure and have seemingly agreed to apologise and restore female athletes' records and titles since the 2021-22 season after a settlement with the US Department of Education.

In 2024, Thomas' plea to compete in elite women's sports was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2025 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).