London, March 24: Former world No.1 Andy Murray of Britain has withdrawn from the 2021 Miami Open due to a left groin injury, the organisers said. His place in the draw will be filled by a qualifier or lucky loser, the organisers added.

The 33-year-old Murray, who has a 28-9 record in Miami, lifted the trophy in 2009 and 2013. He had been given a wildcard for the tournament with his world ranking a lowly 118 due to his long injury layoff. Serena Williams Pulls Out of Miami Open 2021 Due to Oral Surgery.

Murray is the latest among several big names to have withdrawn from the tournament with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams withdrawing on Monday. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer had announced earlier they would withdraw from the tournament. Murray and his wife, Kim, welcomed their fourth child on March 12.

