Auckland, January 11: Ben Shelton advanced to semifinal at the ASB Classic with a win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. The top-seeded American, who also reached the semis at the 2023 US Open, registered a 6-4, 6-3 win to back into an ATP Tour semi-final for the first time since his he won his maiden tour-level title in Tokyo late last season. Australian Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Faces Two Past Champions at Early Rounds; Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas Could Meet in Quarterfinals.

Shelton will play Japan's Taro Daniel in the semifinals. Daniel booked his semi-final place opposite Shelton by opening Thursday's play with a 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3 win against qualifier Alexandre Muller. Adelaide International 2024: Elena Rybakina Fends Off Cristina Bucsa To Clinch Sixth Consecutive Victory.

The 21-year-old Shelton remains at No. 16 in the ATP Live Rankings and is guaranteed to remain in that spot regardless of his results the rest of the week. He is one place of his career-high of World No. 15, achieved last October, ATP reports.

