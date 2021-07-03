Coco Gauff takes on Kaja Juvan in the Wimbledon 2021 third round Women's singles match. The winner of this contest will enter the last 16, fourth round. The 17-year-old American is hot favourite to win this clash. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Coco Gauff vs Kaja Juvan tennis match live streaming online and live TV telecast, then continue reading. Wimbledon 2021: Andy Murray Dumped Out by Canada's Denis Shapovalov in Third Round.

This is going to be the third meeting between Coco Gauff and Kaja Juvan. The two have a tied head-to-head record. So, it is going to be an interesting clash with one of them set to take the lead.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Coco Gauff vs Kaja Juvan Women's Singles Third Round Match?

Coco Gauff vs Kaja Juvan's third-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 03, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played on Centre Court and will start around 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Coco Gauff vs Kaja Juvan Women's Singles Third Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. So, Coco Gauff vs Kaja Juvan Women's singles round three match will be available on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Coco Gauff vs Kaja Juvan Women's Singles Round 3 Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online to watch Coco Gauff vs Kaja Juvan match. No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2021 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).