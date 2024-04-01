The third time is the charm for Jannik Sinner. After finishing runner up in 2021 and 2023, the Italian won the 2024 Miami Open title by beating Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1 in men's singles final at the Hard Rock Stadium. This is the third title for the World No. 3 this year, after the Australian Open and Rotterdam. He is 22-1 this season and is the first Italian to win the Miami Open. Next week, he will climb one position in the ranking, up to No. 2. ‘Thanks for Your Support...’, Jannik Sinner Reacts After Winning Men’s Singles Final at Miami Open 2024 (Watch Video).

“It was a great performance for me, especially in the semifinal and final, which for me is more important. Being number two is an amazing feeling, Sport is one thing, and life is very different, I am happy to be in this position, just enjoying every moment. These are special days, winning a tournament, doesn’t matter what kind of tournament, it means a lot to me,” said the Italian as quoted by tournament website.

The 22-year-old converted two break points in the first set, in the fifth and ninth games, to close in 42 minutes. In the second set, Sinner also had two breaks, in the fourth and sixth games, and served for the match at 5-1, clinching his win in 1 hour and 13 minutes. He won 88% of first-serve points (21 of 24). As for the remainder of the season, Sinner still thinks there is a lot of improvement to be done. Danielle Collins Wins Miami Open 2024 on Her Final Try, Topping Elena Rybakina in Straight Sets.

“The clay season is coming, usually, I struggle there, let’s see what I can do this year. Rome for me is an important tournament because playing in front of your home crowd is always amazing. I am very relaxed. I have the feeling that I have learned many things from last year, what I can do better physically and mentally, I am in a different shape. So, let’s see how it goes," exclaimed the new Miami Open champion.

