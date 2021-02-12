Japanese tennis stalwart Naomi Osaka is all set to lock horns with Ons Jabeur in the third round of the Australian Open 2021. In this article, we shall be having a look at the live streaming details of the game. But before that, we shall have a look at how their journey in the Australian Open. So this is the first time, that the two players will pit their wits against each other. Osaka reached the 3rd round after beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 6-2 and Caroline Garcia 6-2 6-3. Rafael Nadal Zapped After Being Subjected to Abuse During His Match Against Michael Mmoh, Officials Boot Out the Fan from The Stands (Watch Video).

Osaka so far has won five games and is yet to lose her first game this year. Whereas, Ons reached the 3rd round after beating Andrea Petkovic 6-3 3-6 6-4 and Anna Schmiedlova 6-3 6-2. Last year in the Australian Open 2020, she surrendered to Sofia Kenin in the quarter finals of the tournament. Back then she lost the match 6-4, 6-4. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

When is Naomi Osaka vs Ons Jabeur women’s Singles Third-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Naomi Osaka vs Ons Jabeur match in Australian Open 2021 third-round in men’s singles will be played at the Melbourne Arena on February 12 (Friday). The game has a tentative start time of 08:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Naomi Osaka vs Ons Jabeur, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Second-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Naomi Osaka vs Ons Jabeur third-round match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to watch the live telecast.

Naomi Osaka vs Ons Jabeur, Australian Open 2021 Women's Singles Third-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the Australian Open 2021 online. Since Sony Pictures Network holds the broadcasting rights for Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Naomi Osaka vs Ons Jabeur women’s singles match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).