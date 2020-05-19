Nick Kyrgios Takes a Jibe at Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem During His Chat With Andy Murray (Watch Video)

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios (Photo Credits: Getty)

Nick Kyrgios is known for his fiery statements and very often his words have landed him in hot waters. Now, here’s another statement where the Australian took a jibe at Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem while having a live chat with Andy Murray on Instagram. We all know that Kyrgios and Nadal have not been on the best of terms with each other but this time he didn’t spare the Serbian tennis ace Djokovic and then even attacked Dominic Thiem. While speaking about his long-standing rival Rafael Nadal, the Australian spoke about how the Nadal and Djoko could not return his serve. Nick Kyrgios Takes A Dig At Novak Djokovic for Threatening a Spectator During His US Open 2019 Third Round Match Against American Denis Kudla.

Kyrgios and Murray started talking about Wimbledon where Nadal wasn’t able to return his serves whereas the English player did. “Me too, but when you returned my serve which Rafa didn’t, I was like I’m in trouble,” he said. While speaking about the Serbian tennis ace, he said Murray is quite a better player than him. “Djokovic is playing dodge ball on my serve. He couldn't return it. And you are on it...slapping it for a winner. I couldn't get it past you,” he further said as the conversation kept flowing through.

Nick Kyrgios - who has had a few red wines - has reiterated his belief that Andy Murray is a better tennis player than Novak Djokovic and says on the first time they played each other: ‘you returned my serve, which Rafa couldn’t... I knew I was in trouble.’ pic.twitter.com/Fbe2D9cIRh — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) May 16, 2020

While speaking about how Thiem and he are different, the Australian tennis ace said, “Do you think me and Dominic Thiem would vibe. I’m more invested in a nice cocktail, but Thiem would be more interested in watching paint dry. It’s a different vibe.” Now with a series of controversial statements, we do not know how the players would react to the statement by Nick.