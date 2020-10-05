Novak Djokovic will hope to make progress in his quest for an 18th Grand Slam title when he plays Karen Khachanov in the fourth round of men’s singles in French Open 2020. Djokovic, World No 1 and top seed at Roland Garros, is yet to drop a set at the French Open this year and has lost only 15 games in the first three rounds. His opponent, Russian number 15, ousted Cristian Garin in the last round in four sets and looks in great touch. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov fourth-round match in French Open 2020 should scroll down for all details, including free live telecast and live streaming online on Hotstar.

Djokovic and Khachanov have met each other four times in the past and the Serbian leads the head-to-head records 3-1. This will, however, be their first clash on clay. The Russian has lost each of his last two meetings against Djokovic but he will do well to remember their match at Paris Masters final in 2018 where he beat the 17-time Grand Slam champion in straight sets to win the title.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov Men’s Singles Fourth-Round Match?

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov fourth-round match in French Open 2020 will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court in Roland Garros. The men’s singles match will take place on October 5 (Monday) and it has a tentative start time of 05:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov Men’s Singles Fourth-Round Match of French Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can live telecast the Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov fourth-round match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for French Open 2020 in Indian. Fans need to tune into Star Sport 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television sets to catch the live-action.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov Men’s Singles Fourth-Round Match Online in India?

Those not able to follow live action on television can also follow the match live online. Disney+ Hotstar, OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov fourth-round match online for its fans in India.

