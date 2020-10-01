Novak Djokovic will take on Ricardas Berankis in a second-round match of French Open 2020. The clash will be played at the Philippe Chatrier court on October 1, 2020 (Thursday). This will be the third meeting between the two tennis stars with the Serbian recording wins on both occasions. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Novak Djokovic vs Ricardas Berankis in French Open 2020 can scroll down below. French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Looking to Equal Roger Federer’s Grand Slam Record.

Novak Djokovic has been nothing sort of sensational this year, having a win-loss record of 32-1 with his only loss being the disqualification fir US Open 2020. The world no 1 defeated Mikael Ymer 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 in the opening game and will be looking to keep his run going in this game as well. Ricardas Berankis defeated Hugo Dellien in the opening round but will have to produce the unthinkable if he is to produce his US Open 2020 run of a third-round finish.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Ricardas Berankis Men’s Singles Second-Round Match?

Novak Djokovic vs Ricardas Berankis second-round match in French Open 2020 will take place on October 1 (Monday). The match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier court and it has a tentative start time of 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Novak Djokovic vs Ricardas Berankis Men’s Singles Second-Round Match of French Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can catch the live action of Novak Djokovic vs Ricardas Berankis Men’s Singles Second-Round match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the broadcaster of French Open 2020 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sport 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to live telecast the first-round match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Ricardas Berankis Men’s Singles Second-Round Match Online in India?

Those not able to watch the game online can also follow it live on online platforms. Dinesy+ Hotstar, OTT of Star, will be live streaming the Novak Djokovic vs Ricardas Berankis match online for its fans in India.

