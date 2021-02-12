Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz take on each other in the third round of men’s singles in Australian Open 2021. The Australian Open defending champion Djokovic outplayed America's Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-7, 7-6(2), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena to make it to the third round. Meanwhile, if you are searching for Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz Aus Open live streaming online, then continue reading. Dominic Thiem vs Nick Kyrgios, Australian Open 2021 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Third Round Tennis Match?

World number 31 Fritz, on the other hand, defeated Reilly Opelka in five arduous sets to win from 2-1 down and qualified for the third round. Going in as an underdog against Djokovic, Fritz ahead of the contest said that he has nothing to lose. Australian Open 2021 to Continue Despite Five-Day Lockdown with COVID-19 Safe Protocols.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz Men’s Singles Third-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz match in Australian Open 2021 will be played at the Rod Laver Arena. The third-round clash will be held on February 12 (Friday) and it has a tentative start time of 02:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Third-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans can catch the live telecast of Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz Third-Round match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can watch the matches on either Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels on television.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Third-Round Match Live Streaming Online

The game will also be available live online. As Sony Network holds the broadcast rights for Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz match online for fans in India.

