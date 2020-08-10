Palermo, August 10: Rising French star Fiona Ferro registered a straight-sets victory over No.4 seed Anett Kontaveit in what turned out to be a rather one-sided final of the 31st Palermo Ladies Open.

Ferro defeated Kontaveit 6-2, 7-5 in one hour and 43 minutes on Center Court on Sunday to secure her second career WTA title in an outstanding fashion.

The 23-year-old, who had been undefeated in two regional exhibition tournaments held while the WTA tour was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rode that momentum through five more wins with the loss of just one set in Palermo.

"I think it was my best match of the week," Ferro said after the match as per the official WTA website.

"I was feeling relaxed; I don't know why because it was a final! I wasn't really feeling pressure. It was a tough match because she's a really consistent player who doesn't give you too many points.

"I had a good intensity throughout the whole match, I didn't miss a lot, made a lot of winners, so I'm really happy to have the trophy with me.

"This title means a lot, especially after five tough months of practice. I was already feeling so happy just to be back on court and competing, so this is an even nicer way to finish the week with the win," she added.

