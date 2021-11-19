The Women's Tennis Association has now warned of pulling out from China if Peng Shuai's case is not investigated properly and if there's not enough response given to the sexual assault case. The WTA Chairman and CEO said that Peng Shaun's well-being was more important than the business. As one may recall, the WTA has 10 events scheduled in China in 2022. Simson said that the WTA is at a crossroads with China. "We’re definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it because this is certainly, this is bigger than the business," he said. Peng Shuai Sexual Assault Case: Email from Chinese Tennis Star Claims She Is Fine, WTA Questions Its Authenticity.

Peng Shuai has been missing after her sexual assault case against China’s former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli. The tennis star had spoken about the allegations on a Chinese official. The social media post on Weibo said that Gaoli forced her into sex and the two had an intermittent affair. While her Weibo account is still active, but it has no details about Zhang. Just after the likes of Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic raised their concerns, an email from the tennis star claimed that she is fine and is resting at home.

However, Simson refused to believe that the mail was written by the tennis star. The email also saw Peng walking back on her allegations of sexual assault. The alleged response of Peng has only escalated the tennis fraternity's concern about her.

