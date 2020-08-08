Arguably the best player of his generation if not all-time, Roger Federer celebrates his 39th birthday today (August 8, 2020). The Swiss tennis star has won a total of 20-grand slam titles, which is more than any male player in the history of the sport. He has also held the World No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings for a record total of 310 weeks. So as the maestro turns a year older, we take a look at some of his best matches. Roger Federer Almost the Perfect Tennis Player On and Off Court, Says Stefan Edberg.

Known for his speed, agility and exceptional shot making, Federer is a specialist in all three courts (clay, grass and hard). James Scott Conners, retired American tennis star, once describe the Swiss playing style as ‘In an era of specialists, you're either a clay court specialist, a grass court specialist, or a hard court specialist or you're Roger Federer.’ Roger Federer Surprises Italian Rally Sensations, Joins Them in Rooftop Tennis Match (Watch Video).

In a career spanning more than two decades, Federer is still going strong and has continued to mesmerise people around the world. So on 39th his birthday, here are some of his beat matches over the years.

Roger Federer vs Andy Murray, Wimbledon 2012

Hopes were high when Andy Murray reached the finals of 2012 Wimbledon, becoming the first British player to do so since 1938. Expectations raised when Murray won the first set but was unable to build on that as he lost 4–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–4 against a very game Roger Federer.

Roger Federer vs Tommy Haas, French Open 2009

This was a match in which the Swiss star showed his mental strength and his ability to dig deep when needed. After losing the first two sets, Federer found another gear, completely dominating and winning the next three sets. The final score stood 6-7(4), 5-7, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal, Wimbledon 2019

An age-old rivalry was reignited at the All England Club for the first time in over a decade. With both playing for a spot in the finals, blockbuster was written all over the game and it delivered. The legends put on a show for the fane with Federer edging out 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the end.

Roger Federer vs Andy Roddick, Australian Open 2007

This is one of the most dominant performance Federer has ever put on in the Australian Open. Andy Roddick, who was at the top of his game at that time was humbled by the Swiss maestro as the American suffered a 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 defeat.

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal, Wimbledon 2008

This match is regarded by many as the greatest final in Wimbledon's history. The duo engaged in a gruelling battle for four hours and 48 minuted but a 22-year-old Spaniard managed to come out on top. Though Federer was on the losing side, the tennis displayed by both the players was extraordinary.

Roger Federer is the most successful single male player in tennis history. The Swiss legend has won a record eight Wimbledon men's singles titles, six Australian Open titles, five US Open titles (all consecutive, a record), and one French Open title. He is also one of the eight men to achieve a Career Grand Slam.

