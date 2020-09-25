US Tennis giant, Serena Williams is celebrating her 39th birthday on September 26, 2020 (Saturday). Serena is a former World No 1 and a winner of 23 Grand Slam titles. She also has four Olympics gold medals and also Grand Slam wins in doubles and mixed doubles. Serena recently became the first tennis player in history to reach a Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open in four different decades. Serena was beaten by Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semi-final earlier this year and is chasing a record 24th Grand Slam title. As she celebrates her 39th birthday, take a look at some top matches of the tennis great. Naomi Osaka & Lewis Hamilton Feature in TIME 100 Most Influential People 2020.

Her last Grand Slam title came in 2017 and she then she has lost four successive Grand Slam titles. Serena has in fact won just two of her last eight Grand Slam finals. She will next be seen at the French Open 2020, a tournament Serena will be eager to win. Her last final appearance at Roland Garros came in 2016 where she was beaten by Garbine Muguruza in straight sets. She has been knocked out from the fourth and third round respectively in the last two seasons.

Serena Williams vs Angelique Kerber, Australian Open Final 2016

Angelique Kerber stunned defending champion and six-time winner of Australian Open Serena Williams to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title. Kerber won the match 6/4, 3/6, 6/4 to win her maiden Grand Slam.

Serena Williams vs Elena Dementieva, Wimbledon Final 2009

It was a thrilling encounter with Serena having the final laugh to end Elena Dementia’s run and also hopes of her reaching maiden Grand Slam final. Serena won the match 6/7, 7/5, 8/6 to advance to the final.

Serena Williams vs Venus Williams, Wimbledon Final 2002

Serena beat her elder sister and two-time defending champion Venus to win her maiden Wimbledon title. She defeated Venus 7/6, 6/3 in the 2002 Wimbledon final for her third Grand Slam and first Wimbledon title.

Serena Williams vs Steffi Graf, Indian Wells Final 1999

A World No 21 Serena beat fifth-seeded Steffi Graf 6/3, 3/6, 7/5 to win her first Indian Wells title. Graf had beaten a 17-year-old Serena at the Australian Open third round and the young American took sweet revenge in the Indian Wells final.

Serena Williams vs Justine Henin, Australian Open Final 2010

Top-seed Serena overcame Justine Henin to clinch her fifth Australian Open title. The American beat Justice Henin 6/4, 3/6, 6/2 to life a 12th Grand Slam title. She has gone to win 11 more tennis majors and will aim for a record 24th Grand Slam title when she steps out at the Roland Garros in French Open.

