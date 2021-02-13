The Melbourne Arena is all set to host the game between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Mikael Ymer. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming details of the match, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. This is the second time that the two players will be taking on each other in their careers. The last time the two players met each other, Tsitsipas won the match. He won the game 6-1 6-3 in the 2nd round in Marseille back in 2020. Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Through to Fourth Round After Hard-Fought Win Over Taylor Fritz.

Tsitsipas have never competed with each other on the hardcourt. Stefanos had a tough win against Kokkinakis to overcome his opponent only in 5 sets. He won the match 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1 6-7(5) 6-4. Whereas, Mikael also had a tough time in the second round as he recovered from a one-set down deficit. He won the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(5). He had slammed a couple of aces and had committed eight double faults. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

When is Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer Men’s Singles Third-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer match in Australian Open 2021 will be played at the Melbourne Arena. The third-round clash will be held on February 13 (Friday) and it has a tentative start time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Third-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans can catch the live telecast of Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer Third-Round match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can watch the matches on either Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels on television.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Third-Round Match Live Streaming Online

The game will also be available live online. As Sony Network holds the broadcast rights for Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer match online for fans in India.

