Sumit Nagal became the first Indian to get through the second round of US Open 2020 as he went on to defeat Bradley Klahn. The Indian tennis ace beat Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to advance to the second round of the game and thus became the first Indian to win a main draw match at the US Open in seven years. Now, his rapid shots on-court were praised by the official account of the US Open 2020 on social media as they shared a few clips of his game. Nagal's rapid movements on the court were extremely explosive. US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal Advances to Second Round of Grand Slam After Win Over Bradley Klahn.

In 2013, Somdev Devvarman had reached the second round of the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open. Talking about Nagal his shots were extremely rapid and obviously impressed the officials at the US Open and thus hey took to social media to share the same. Check out the videos below:

All over the court

The game kept all his fans hooked to the television sets as the two players played their hearts out in the match. After winning the first round, Nagal took to social media and thanked the fans for their support. The 23-year-old also mentioned Virat Kohli in his tweet. Sumit Nagal is a prodigy of Virat Kohli's foundation since 2017. In his tweet, Sumit said that he was surely looking forward to his next game against world number two Dominic Theim on Thursday.

