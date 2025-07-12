Iga Swiatek won her maiden Wimbledon title as she showed a dominant display on the grass court to win the Wimbledon 2025 title beating Amanda Anisimova in the final. Iga was destructive on the court and she won by a massive margin of 6-0, 6-0, smashing several records. The Polish eighth seed, who has now won all six major finals in which she has competed, was in charge from the first point and wrapped up victory in just 57 minutes. This is the first time since 1911 that a Wimbledon women's singles final has ended with a 6-0, 6-0 scoreline. It's aklso just the second time in the Open Era that a Grand Slam singles final has finished with a 6-0, 6-0 scoreline. Iga Swiatek Wins Wimbledon 2025 Women's Singles Championship, Polish Tennis Star Clinches Sixth Grand Slam Title With Double Bagel Over Amanda Anisimova.

The scoreline of 6-0, 6-0 is something you don't always see on the Tennis court. Specially deeper in the competition when the elite players are fighting against each other. Although Anisimova is not a very big name, she shocked everyone making it to the final and beating the likes of Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal. Like the duck or the golden duck in cricket, such a lopsides scoreline of 6-0, 6-0 also has a name. Fans, hence are eager to the term with which the scoreline is called. They will get the complete information here. Jannik Sinner Sets Up French Open Final Rematch Against Carlos Alcaraz After Defeating Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Finals.

What is 6-0, 6-0 Scoreline Called in Tennis?

When a player wins a set with a score of 6-0, it is called a 'Bagel'. When someone like Swiatek does it in two sets, it is called a 'Double Bagel'. The term refers to the similarity between the shape of a zero and the shape of a bagel. The tennis term was coined by players Harold Solomon and Eddie Dibbs, and popularized by commentator Bud Collins. An extremely rare type of bagel, where no point is lost, is called a golden set. Most bagel sets occur in the early rounds of tennis tournaments where the favorites play lower-ranked players, such as lucky losers or wild cards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2025 10:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).