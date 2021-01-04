Tokyo, Jan 4: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he is determined to host the Tokyo Olympic Games although the Covid-19 pandemic situation is worsening in his country.

Suga told a press conference that he will prepare for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games with "determination" and take all possible measures against the infection and deliver "hope and courage" to the whole world, reports Xinhua news agency.

He also said that his government would consider declaring a state of emergency for Tokyo metropolitan and surrounding areas, which are suffering the most in the past few weeks.

The Tokyo Olympics, which were slated to be held in July-August in 2020, had to be postponed to summer of 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed over 18 lakh lives across the world thus far.

