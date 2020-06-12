Virginia Fuchs Claims Sex With Boyfriend Responsible for Failed Drug Test, US Boxer Gets Away With Four-Year Ban

US Boxer Virginia Fuchs, who was in hot waters after failing a doping test, has been cleared of the charges by United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The 32-year-old escaped a four-year ban after the governing body determined that the banned substances had been transmitted to her body during sex with her boyfriend. USADA announced the ruling on Thursday (June 11, 2020), clearing the 32-year-old boxer. Sex, Not Banned Drugs! Canoeist Laurence Vincent-Lapointe Cleared of Charges by Anti-Doping Panel, Will Participate in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Fuchs learned in March that she tested positive for two banned substances during an out-of-competition test in February. ‘Fuchs, 32, tested positive for the letrozole metabolite bis-(4-cyanophenyl)methanol, as well as GW1516 (GW501516) metabolites, GW1516 sulfone and GW1516 sulfoxide, as the result of an out-of-competition urine sample she provided on February 13, 2020.’ The governing body said in a statement.

However, after a thorough investigation, it was determined that her partner had been taking products which included the two banned drugs and only entered her body via sexual transmission.

‘During a thorough investigation into the circumstances of Fuchs' case, USADA determined that Fuchs' male partner was using therapeutic doses of letrozole and GW1516 and the low amounts of letrozole metabolite and GW1516 metabolites detected in her sample were consistent with recent exposure to the substances via sexual transmission.’ The statement read further.

Fuchs had narrowly missed out on qualify on qualifying for the 2016 Rio Olympics and has now set her eyes on the major event in Tokyo, which currently has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 32-year-old fights in the flyweight category.

