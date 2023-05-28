New Delhi, May 28 (IANS): Delhi Police have detained all the protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with their supporters and further removed the tents installed at the protest site at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. The officials also told wrestlers to not do anything anti-national. Wrestlers Protest: Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Others Detained Amid March to New Parliament Building (Watch Videos).

Earlier, protesting wrestlers along with their supporters jumped over the police barricades and tried to march towards the newly constructed Parliament building. However, they were stopped by the police, deployed in large numbers.

The wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, also clashed with the police officials when they were stopped by police while marching towards Parliament. Delhi Police on Wrestlers’ Protest: Will Not Allow Anything To Disrupt New Parliament Building Inauguration.

Since April 23, prominent Indian wrestlers such as Punia, Malik, and Vinesh Phogat have been staging a protest at the Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

