In a piece of big news from Jantar Mantar, Delhi, wrestlers Sangeeta Phogat and Sakshi Malik have been detained by police. Earlier top Indian wrestlers decided to arrange a 'Mahila Samman Mahapanchayet' in protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Notably, a scuffle broke out between the protestors and police in front of the new Parliament House Building today.

Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat Detained by Police Amid Scuffle

VIDEO | Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat detained by police at Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/ENQmK39KhN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 28, 2023

Wrestler Sakshi Malik Detained By Police Amid Scuffle

VIDEO | "We did not break any barricades. They (police) have already detained Sakshi (Malik)," says wrestler Bajrang Punia amid scuffle between police and protesters at Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/SqQDVvlqG0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 28, 2023

