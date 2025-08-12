As expected, the WWE Monday Night Raw on August 11 (August 12 in India) did not disappoint, with CM Punk opening the weekly wrestling episode, and almost all top-billed stars of the red brand making their presence felt at Centre Videotron in Quebec City. WWE is building towards their upcoming Clash in Paris 2025 Premier Live Event (PLE), as evident in the results and happenings on WWE RAW, which can be checked out below. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, August 8: Drew McIntyre Lays Out WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, John Cena To Face Logan Paul At Clash in Paris 2025 and Other Exciting Highlights.

CM Punk - LA Knight Face Off

CM Punk opens WWE Raw and gets straight to the point about his Seth Rollins problem. However, LA Knight interrupts Punk and blames the latter for costing the former the World Heavyweight Title last week. But before things heat up, Paul Heyman and members of 'The Vision' make their way out, which eventually ends with a main event tag match between Punk and Knight vs Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker getting fixed.

The Vision Challengers CM Punk and LA Knight

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs El Grande Americano and Dominik Mysterio

The contest starts with Draon Lee and AJ Styles attacking their opponents before the bell rings; however, EL Grande Americano and Dominik Mysterio gain the advantage early in the contest. Most of the match is controlled by Mysterio and Americano. But AJ Styles manages to make a comeback for his tag team in the final moments, only to see a cheating Mysterio pick up a pinfall win.

Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano Steal Win

Sami Zayn Gets Destroyed By Solo Sikoa

Sami Zayn took on Rusev in the ring in front of the home crowd, where the match sees both wrestlers take control of the brawl. Rusev mauled Sami Zayn with Sheamus' 10 Beats of the Bodhran, but the local hero managed to survive the near-pinfall only for the MFT to intervene.

Solo Sikoa and MFTs laid out Sami, while Rusev, on the other hand, got attacked by Sheamus.

Solo Sikoa and MFTs Down Sami Zayn

Women's International Match Becky Lynch vs Maxxine Dupri

In an impromptu match, Becky Lynch put her Intercontinental title up for grabs against Maxxine Dupri. The match was a one-sided affair, where Lynch showcased her dominance in the ring, with her moves, never giving Dupri an inch of a comeback. Lynch picked up a win by submission to retain her IC title, but irked Natalya after beating the former champion down with a kick.

Becky Lynch Retains Title

Seth Rollins Lays Out His Clash in Paris 2025 Opponents

CM Punk and LA Knight are attacked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, taking the initial control of the contest. However, Punk and Knight work together to make a comeback in the match and find some breathing space. The contest then sees an exchange of blows from both sides, which culminates in Punk almost ending the match before Seth Rollins attacks his arch-nemesis.

Punk and Knight win by DQ, but The Vision continues their assault on both wrestlers, before Jey Uso intervenes and makes his chair do all the talking in the ring. Karrion Kross Confirms WWE Exit After Contract Expiry, Says He Was “Profoundly Disappointed” Over Lack of Serious Talks in Farewell Video.

RAW GM Adam Pearce makes his way out and announces that Rollins will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a fatal-four way match at Clash in Paris 2025 against Uso, Knight, and Punk. In the ring, Punk and Knight take out each other, as Uso gets caught in crossfire, only for The Vision to seize the chance and take out all three before Clash in Paris 2025.

For the second week in a row, Seth Rollins and The Vision display their dominance on WWE Monday Night Raw.

Seth Rollins and The Vision Showcase Dominance

