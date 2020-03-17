WWE Shifts WrestleMania to Performance Center in Orlando Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Tournament to Be Held Behind Closed Doors

WWE WrestleMania 36 (Photo Credits: Instagram / WWE)

Sporting events all around the world have taken a halt amid the coronavirus outbreak and the latest tournament to get affected by this epidemic is the WrestleMania- World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) biggest event of the year. The gala wrestling tournament has been moved from Raymond James Stadium in Florida to WWE’s performance center in Orlando and that too behind closed doors. Earlier many other wrestling tournaments like weekly Raw and SmackDown were also shifted to Orlando and now, Wrestlemania 36 is also forced to follow the same. Coronavirus Scare: List of Sporting Events Suspended or Cancelled Due to COVID-19.

"In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place," the WWE statement read. The Wrestlemania will take place on April 5 and will be streaming on channels of WWE network. "However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE's training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania."

The event, which was scheduled to be held at Raymond James Stadium, was always under the clouds as the COVID-19 is rapidly spreading in United States and thus, the decision was on the cards. Well, WrestleMania will certainly take place. However, ceremonies like WrestleMania week staples NXT TakeOver and the WWE Hall of Fame induction have been postponedpostponed owing to the disease. "The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and NXT TakeOver will not take place as previously scheduled," the statement read. "

Well, Wrestlemania has always witnessed great audience in the stadiums as fans from all around the world come in large numbers to support their favourite stars. So, it will be interesting to see, how the event goes on. Along with wrestling, many tournament and matches of various different sports also got postponed or were being played behind doors due to the outbreak.