San Francisco, March 20 : Taiwanese electronics company Acer on Monday launched its new laptop in the country which features AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors. The new Nitro 5 laptop starts at Rs 79,990 and is available in all Acer exclusive stores, Acer E-store and Flipkart, the company said in a statement. iQOO Z7 5G Smartphone To Come Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor; Find Launch Date and Key Details Here.

"As gaming has been in the spotlight for the past several years, we are proud and thrilled to introduce the latest Nitro 5 laptop to our Indian gamers. It features the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 processors which is a gaming powerhouse with high performance," Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said. India Ranked 1st in South Asia Based on Government Requests for User Data From Big Tech Firms: Report.

The new laptop offers smooth HD streaming video, and interrupt-free voice and video chats. "With up to 8 cores, 16 threads and boost clocks of up to 4.55GHz, this latest version of Nitro 5 delivers game-changing performance," the company said.

Also, the new laptop is fitted with a Multiplexer (MUX) switch which allows users to manually enable or disable the iGPU, and it is also said to offer a battery life of up to 8 hours. It offers a 165Hz refresh rate to provide users fluid, unbroken and unmatched gaming sessions.

The Nitro 5 features a 15.6-inch display with In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology. "Spice things up with the 4-zone RGB keyboard and take control of the laptop's internals with the dedicated NitroSense Key," it added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2023 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).