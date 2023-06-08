London, June 8: As the world grapples with the challenges and opportunities presented by the rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence, the UK will host the first major global summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI) safety, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced.

The summit, which will be hosted in the UK this autumn, will consider the risks of AI, including frontier systems, and discuss how they can be mitigated through internationally coordinated action. It will also provide a platform for countries to work together on further developing a shared approach to mitigate these risks, said a press release issued by the Prime Minister's office on Wednesday.

The summit will bring together key countries, leading tech companies and researchers to agree on safety measures to evaluate and monitor the most significant risks from AI.

"Breakthroughs from AI continue to improve our lives - from enabling paralysed people to walk to discovering superbug-killing antibiotics. But the development of AI is extraordinarily fast-moving, and this pace of change requires agile leadership. That is why the UK is taking action because we have a global duty to ensure this technology is developed and adopted safely and responsibly," the media release said.

"AI has an incredible potential to transform our lives for the better. But we need to make sure it is developed and used in a way that is safe and secure," said Sunak, who is expected to discuss the topic when he meets US President Joe Biden on Thursday.

"No one country can do this alone. This is going to take a global effort. But with our vast expertise and commitment to an open, democratic international system, the UK will stand together with our allies to lead the way," he asserted.

