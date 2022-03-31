New Delhi, March 31: Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced a strategic partnership to co-develop and market 5G use cases in India. Airtel and Tech Mahindra will set up a joint 5G innovation lab for developing 'Make in India' use cases for the domestic and global markets.

"With proven technology capabilities and deep customer trust enjoyed by the two brands, we believe this is a win-win partnership," said Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO-Enterprise Business, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel has been spearheading 5G demos and testing in India while Tech Mahindra has developed world-class 5G applications and platforms. The two companies will also bring to market customised Enterprise Grade Private Networks, that will focus on combining Airtel's industry leading integrated connectivity portfolio of 5G ready mobile network with Tech Mahindra's system integration capabilities.

The companies will initially focus on segments such as automobiles, aviation, ports, utilities, chemicals, oil & gas and expand to other industries going forward. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G India Price To Start at Rs 66,999: Report.

"5G ecosystem will unlock immense opportunities for industries across sectors to improve productivity and enhance customer experience through digitally powered new-age platforms and solutions," said Manish Vyas, CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra.

"We are excited to partner with Airtel to provide innovative and cutting-edge solutions for enterprise customers," added Vyas, also President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business.

Airtel last week showcased its high-speed 5G network and low latency capabilities to transform the users' experiences to the next level, and it is fully prepared to launch the high-speed network in the country.

